Two dogs die in Marion County house fire
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Marion County that left two dogs dead.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to a home on Southeast 41st Court.
Firefighters found the resident outside.
Crews were able to rescue one of the three dogs at the home.
No people were hurt.
