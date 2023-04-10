Two dogs die in Marion County house fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Marion County that left two dogs dead.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to a home on Southeast 41st Court.

Firefighters found the resident outside.

Crews were able to rescue one of the three dogs at the home.

No people were hurt.

