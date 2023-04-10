Two shootings, three people injured and one person hit by a fleeing car in Gainesville Monday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in three people being injured with non-life-threatening injuries and a separate fourth person being hit by a fleeing car.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 1 am on the 100 block of South Main Street in front of Simons Night Club. Deputies say, the second shooting occurred in City Lot 13 on 100 West University Blvd., not far from the first shooting.

A fourth person was hit by a fleeing car, deputies say.

None of the people in these incidents have life-threatening injuries.

Gainesville Police Department does not have any arrests at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to call Gainesville police if you have any information about these shootings.

More information is to be released as the GPD investigation continues.

