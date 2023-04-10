Two shootings, three people injured and one person hit by a fleeing car in Gainesville Monday morning

The three incidents occurred near Simons Night Club in Gainesville.
The three incidents occurred near Simons Night Club in Gainesville.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that resulted in three people being injured with non-life-threatening injuries and a separate fourth person being hit by a fleeing car.

The first shooting occurred shortly after 1 am on the 100 block of South Main Street in front of Simons Night Club. Deputies say, the second shooting occurred in City Lot 13 on 100 West University Blvd., not far from the first shooting.

A fourth person was hit by a fleeing car, deputies say.

TRENDING: Levy County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in a Bronson duplex, one dead

None of the people in these incidents have life-threatening injuries.

Gainesville Police Department does not have any arrests at this time. Anyone with information is being asked to call Gainesville police if you have any information about these shootings.

More information is to be released as the GPD investigation continues.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Eight projects across eight Florida counties have been awarded $22 million in total through the...
Governor Ron DeSantis awards more than $22 million through the Broadband Opportunity Program to local communities, Live Oak being one
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Eldred Lewis from Greenhouse Financial explained the benefits of getting a financial check-up
TV20 Your Money: Saving for your retirement - clipped version
Levy County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in a Bronson duplex, one dead