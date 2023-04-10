UF men’s basketball team lands 7-foot-1 transfer

Todd Golden adds rim protector following loss of Colin Caslteton
All-Sun Belt Freshman joins Gators
All-Sun Belt Freshman joins Gators(Marshall University Athletics)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Based on the personnel that’s leaving through graduation or the transfer portal, physicality and interior defnese are among the top items on Todd Golden’s off-season wish list. The Gator men’s basketball team may have just gotten it, signing 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten, who transfers to UF from Marshall.

Handlogten started all 32 games as a freshman for the Thundering Herd, averaging 7.6 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds per contest and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He shot 66.2 % from the field.

Although his offensive numbers don’t necessarily indicate he’ll be the go-to guy, his efficiency level and shooting percentage stands out.

Those numbers got Handlogten voted the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. His addition is big for a Florida program that loses seven players.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Gator men’s tennis team falls to No. 7 Georgia, 4-3
Gators 3 Georgia 4
Gator men’s tennis team falls to No. 7 Georgia, 4-3
Scottie Scheffler puts the green jacket on Jon Rahm, of Spain, after Rahm won the Masters golf...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
UF softball team struggles in series finale vs Auburn, 7-0