UF men’s basketball team lands 7-foot-1 transfer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Based on the personnel that’s leaving through graduation or the transfer portal, physicality and interior defnese are among the top items on Todd Golden’s off-season wish list. The Gator men’s basketball team may have just gotten it, signing 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten, who transfers to UF from Marshall.

Handlogten started all 32 games as a freshman for the Thundering Herd, averaging 7.6 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds per contest and 2.3 blocked shots per game. He shot 66.2 % from the field.

Although his offensive numbers don’t necessarily indicate he’ll be the go-to guy, his efficiency level and shooting percentage stands out.

Those numbers got Handlogten voted the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. His addition is big for a Florida program that loses seven players.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.