Vehicle fled scene after Columbia County deputies attempt to conduct traffic stop

WATERTOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and was found to have large amounts of marijuana.

At 1 pm today, Sergeant Pete Spurlock from CCSO attempted to conduct a traffic spot on an Orange Dodge passenger car for illegal window tint.

The Orange Dodge fled Sergeant Spurlock but was later located behind a residence at Northeast Buddy Avenue and Northeast Fryer Street. The vehicle was hidden behind a privacy fence but could be seen due to portions of the fence being in disrepair.

TRENDING: Florida Highway Patrol seeks the public’s information about Marion County fatal hit-and-run

Deputies approached the vehicle but found it to be empty.

A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car. Upon searching, deputies located 582 grams of marijuana in plastic bags.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.