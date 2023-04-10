Vehicle fled scene after Columbia County deputies attempt to conduct traffic stop

The weight of the marijuana was 582 grams(CCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating a vehicle that fled a traffic stop and was found to have large amounts of marijuana.

At 1 pm today, Sergeant Pete Spurlock from CCSO attempted to conduct a traffic spot on an Orange Dodge passenger car for illegal window tint.

The Orange Dodge fled Sergeant Spurlock but was later located behind a residence at Northeast Buddy Avenue and Northeast Fryer Street. The vehicle was hidden behind a privacy fence but could be seen due to portions of the fence being in disrepair.

Deputies approached the vehicle but found it to be empty.

A strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car. Upon searching, deputies located 582 grams of marijuana in plastic bags.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located.

