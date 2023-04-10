The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Chuck Clemons files a bill to overhaul GRU’s governance on Monday.

The bill, if passed, would appoint a five-member board to run the utility, taking control from city commissioners.

The execution of convicted murderer Louis Gaskin is Wednesday.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Gaskin killed two people in Flagler County in 1989. He’s been on death row at Florida State Prison in Raiford for 33 years.

It’s the second straight year Florida football plays the orange-and-blue game on a weekday. The spring game is this Thursday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to wrap up this season’s practice.

The downtown barbecue showdown starts Friday in Lake City. It’ll be at Wilson Park starting at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. People can enjoy live music, art vendors and of course, BBQ.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

We’ll show you how one local business is riding out the stress in the Weekly Buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights Stirrups N Strides Therapeutic Riding Center
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights Stirrups N Strides Therapeutic Riding Center
The City of Gainesville will soon broadcast their city meetings, workshops, and previous...
City of Gainesville will soon stream city meetings to your streaming devices