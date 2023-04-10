The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Chuck Clemons files a bill to overhaul GRU’s governance on Monday.

The bill, if passed, would appoint a five-member board to run the utility, taking control from city commissioners.

The execution of convicted murderer Louis Gaskin is Wednesday.

Gaskin killed two people in Flagler County in 1989. He’s been on death row at Florida State Prison in Raiford for 33 years.

It’s the second straight year Florida football plays the orange-and-blue game on a weekday. The spring game is this Thursday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to wrap up this season’s practice.

The downtown barbecue showdown starts Friday in Lake City. It’ll be at Wilson Park starting at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. People can enjoy live music, art vendors and of course, BBQ.

