Williston Fire Rescue saved a minor that fell down an abandoned quarry

A minor that fell 30 to 40 feet into an abandoned quarry was saved by Williston Fire Rescue.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Fire Rescue officials rescued a minor from an abandoned quarry tonight.

According to department officials, at 7:40 firefighters were dispatched to help a minor who fell 30 to 40 feet.

Williston Fire Rescue was helped by Williston Police officers, as well as Levy County Public Safety officials.

The minor was saved and taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition at this time is unknown.

