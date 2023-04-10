Williston Fire Rescue saved a minor that fell down an abandoned quarry

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Fire Rescue officials rescued a minor from an abandoned quarry tonight.

According to department officials, at 7:40 firefighters were dispatched to help a minor who fell 30 to 40 feet.

Williston Fire Rescue was helped by Williston Police officers, as well as Levy County Public Safety officials.

The minor was saved and taken to a nearby hospital.

His condition at this time is unknown.

