Woman wins $2 million in lottery the day after daughter beats cancer

Geraldine Gimblet claimed her lottery winnings alongside her daughter and granddaughter. Reggie Dixon, the Florida Lottery's chief of staff, joined the family to celebrate the occasion.(Source: Florida Lottery via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman won $2 million playing a scratch-off lottery game the day after her daughter finished treatment for breast cancer, according to the Florida Lottery.

Geraldine Gimblet told the lottery she bought her winning ticket for the $2 million Bonus Cashword game at a Lakeland gas station. She said it was the last ticket for the scratch-off game the gas station had.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one,” she said.

Gimblet’s daughter and granddaughter went with her Friday to claim her big prize at lottery headquarters. Her daughter started crying when she shared what the win meant to her, according to the lottery.

“I’m just so happy for her,” Gimblet’s daughter said. “The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer.”

She said Gimblet used money from her life savings to help take care of her during her cancer battle.

Gimblet chose to receive her prize as a lump sum payment of $1,645,000, the lottery said.

