Alachua County school board members discuss the fate of magnet programs

School board members during a workshop on April 11, 2023
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County school board members may be making significant changes to magnet programs as they rezone county schools.

During a workshop Tuesday afternoon, board members expressed interest in cutting magnet programs.

Tina Certain and Sarah Rockwell, two board members, said they want to end “schools within schools”.

Another board member, Leanetta McNealy, questioned parent’s willingness to send children to poorer parts of town.

Staff members are still working on a rezoning plan for fall 2024.

