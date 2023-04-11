‘Ava’s Law’ moving forward in State House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -House Bill 779, or Ava’s Law, could keep pregnant women convicted of felonies out of jail for up to three months after giving birth. The law is named for baby Ava who died in August 2021.

Ava’s mother, Erica Thompson, was arrested in 2021 for violating probation and gave birth in the Alachua County jail.

Ava died in the hospital after being born premature, hours later. Her death spurred plenty of protest for accountability at the Alachua County Jail.

The bill would require judges to consider the severity of the offense, prior criminal history and whether deferring prison or jail time would pose a threat to the community. Ava’s law is sponsored by Democrat Representative Dianne Hart of Tampa. It now heads to the Judiciary Committee before getting to the House floor.

