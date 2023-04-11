Billy Gonzales is back working with UF’s receivers during spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the final week of Gator football spring practice and UF’s Orange & Blue game is coming up on Thursday. One member of the staff who’s making an impact is in his third tour of duty with the program.

Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales previously coached receivers under Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen, and jumped at the opportunity to work with Billy Napier. His position group will be key to Florida’s progress next fall. Florida will certainly have a new starting quarterback, so the receivers will be counted on to get open, stretch the field, and make explosive plays.

Gonzales has made a two-decades-long career of developing talent--Twelve of his players have been drafted in the first three rounds. He wants his players to master all aspects of the position, and that includes blocking. Fourth-year Gator Xzavier Henderson understands all that comes with having “Billy G” as his position coach.

“You can just go around the locker room asking people how they feel about him, and he’s going to coach you,”said Henderson. “That’s a real coach.”

Gonzales knows there is work to do after Florida generated just 18 receiving touchdowns last year. But he sees potential in the 2023 Gators.

“There’s length, there’s quickness, there’s size and I’m fired up having the opportunity to coach them,”said Gonzales. “Everybody’s a little different and unique in what they bring , but as far as them learning, they’ve done a great job here.”

Florida’s Orange & Blue Game is set for 7:30 Thursday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Admission is free.

