Branford softball team survives nine-inning thriller to beat GHS, 4-1, improves to 15-2 overall

The Buccaneers have won their last two in extra innings
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Branford softball team has delivered in the clutch lately. The Buccaneers defeated GHS on Monday, 4-1 in nine innings for their second straight win in extra innings and sixth straght win overall. Branford (15-2) previously needed eight innings to edge Dixie County on Friday and came into the week ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, just behind No. 1 Williston.

Both starting pitchers went the distance. Sophomore Laila Arnold for the Bucs, and freshman Madison Dean for the Hurricanes. The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth, when Branford broke through on a Makayla Williams RBI infield single, scoring Jesse Frierson. GHS evened the score in the bottom of the sixth when Kameron Sumler singled home Elise Knoph.

Tied 1-1 through eight innings, the game was ultimately decided on a three-run homer by Madyson Sikes in the top of the ninth.

Branford returns home to face Suwannee on Tuesday. The Hurricanes (5-9) are home Wednesday versus Columbia.

