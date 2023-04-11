City leaders respond after Rep. Clemons files bill to transfer control of GRU to state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry filed a bill that would give Gainesville Regional Utilities a ‘governor-appointed’ board if passed.

“The propaganda, that has been espoused by the city commissioners that day is over,” stated Rep. Clemons. “The state has stepped in. We’re going to make sure that this utility is run properly.

The board would include five members; three people with expertise in utility operations, one commercial customer, and one customer who lives outside city limits.

Each board member would oversee the utility for a 4-year term.

“Gainesville Regional Utilities under the bad decisions of the various city commissioners currently has a 18% debt, 18% equity position, which is really bad,” shared Rep. Clemons.

The bill would also prevent city officials from transferring more money than it makes each year into the city’s general fund.

“I’m very disappointed,” shared Chestnut. Chestnut said she’s concerned because city leaders were already addressing issues that needed to resolved.

“They will be able to raise rates without a word from the people,” stated Chestnut. “Who will the board be accountable to?”

City leaders are facing more than a billion dollars worth of GRU, which Chestnut said is already being worked on by city leaders.

“We will continue to work to address the general fund transfer,” shared Chestnut. “To work to reduce the debt of GRU, because we owe that to the citizens.”

Clemons told TV20 he feels confident the bill will be signed by the governor before the legislative session ends on May 5th.

