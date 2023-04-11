Death penalty allowed for people who sexually abuse children below 12 under new state proposal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - In a move that likely would spur a constitutional fight, Florida lawmakers appear ready to pass a proposal that would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under age 12.

The House is scheduled Thursday to take up its version of the bill, while the Senate version was approved Tuesday by the Rules Committee, positioning it to go to the full chamber. The proposal comes after decades of U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court rulings that have said it is unconstitutional to execute defendants in rape cases.

However, at least in part, the Republican-controlled Legislature has been emboldened by conservative shifts in recent years on the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court. State Senator Jonathan Martin is the bill sponsor.

According to Sen. Martin, “If an individual rapes an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old, a 2-year-old or a 5-year-old, they should be subject to the death penalty.”

Under the bills, defendants could receive death sentences based on the recommendations of at least eight of 12 jurors. Judges would have discretion to impose the death penalty or sentence defendants to life in prison.

If fewer than eight jurors recommend death, defendants would receive life sentences. A Senate staff analysis says nobody has been executed for a non-murder crime in the United States since 1964.

