Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office debates on charging three murder suspects as adults
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office is debating whether to charge three young men as adults for the triple murder in Ocklawaha.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested 12-year-old Christopher Atkins and 18-year-old Robert Robinson on Friday.
17-year-old Tahj Brewton was arrested Saturday in Lake County.
All three are connected to the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha.
In a statement, a state attorney’s representative would not commit to a timeline for filing formal charges.
