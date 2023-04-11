Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office debates on charging three murder suspects as adults

It is being debated whether the three young men involved in the triple murder in Ocklawaha will be charged as adults.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office is debating whether to charge three young men as adults for the triple murder in Ocklawaha.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 12-year-old Christopher Atkins and 18-year-old Robert Robinson on Friday.

17-year-old Tahj Brewton was arrested Saturday in Lake County.

All three are connected to the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha.

In a statement, a state attorney’s representative would not commit to a timeline for filing formal charges.

