Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office debates on charging three murder suspects as adults

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office is debating whether to charge three young men as adults for the triple murder in Ocklawaha.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 12-year-old Christopher Atkins and 18-year-old Robert Robinson on Friday.

17-year-old Tahj Brewton was arrested Saturday in Lake County.

All three are connected to the murder of three teenagers in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha.

In a statement, a state attorney’s representative would not commit to a timeline for filing formal charges.

