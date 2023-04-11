Florida Victorious launches as UF’s lead NIL partner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Since the introduction of the Name, Image, & Likeness era of college athletics, the University of Florida and other major schools have been attempting to navigate a challenging new arena. UF’s NIL efforts are now being taken in a new direction.

Florida Victorious has launched and refers to itself as the lead NIL entity for Gator Nation. The group welcomes members of Gator Collective, which spearheaded UF’s efforts at the onset of NIL.

“Florida Victorious provides valuable NIL opportunities for our student-athletes thanks to fans who support Gator athletics,” said UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin in a press release. “There are a number of pillars that are key for success - facilities, academics, conference affiliation, geography and coaches. NIL is also a critical pillar, and we must excel in all of these areas for the Gators to be successful today and in the future.”

“Gator Nation wants to win, and in today’s environment, having a top NIL program is a key factor,” said Jose Costa, Founder and Chairman of Florida Victorious. “Florida Victorious is all about strengthening Gator athletics by creating an exclusive community where our members and donors will have insider access to student-athletes as they engage in fan experiences, conduct service work and raise awareness for charities in the Gainesville community, and excel in their sports.”

In its debut press release, Florida Victorious announced plans to offer fans membership options ranging from $15 to $250 per month, from which 90%+ of revenues will go to student-athletes.

Florida Victorious will also have an advisory board that consists of former Gator athletes and other distinguished alumni. Those memebrs include Anthony Richardson, Gary Condron, Hugh Hathcock, Laura Rutledge, Patric Young, Stephenie Bryan, and Trey Burton.

