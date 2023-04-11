Gainesville Teen recovering after Drive By Shooting

By Bert Charan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The mother of a teen hurt in a drive by shooting Monday evening, says her son is recovering. Gainesville Police are investigating the shooting that occurred along Northeast 15th street Monday evening around 6pm.

The mom says the teen was standing in front of the door when a car pulled up and in his direction, about 20 rounds were fired. The teen wasn’t taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim and the shooter knew each other, but no arrests have been made.

