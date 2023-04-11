Human remains found in Old Town last year identified by investigators
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s investigators and FDLE agents have identified human remains found in Old Town last December.
A crime lab analysis determined the remains belonged to 35-year-old Nicole Darling.
Her body was found on December 21st on Southeast 918th Street near Hinton Landing.
The remains were taken to a medical examiner’s office in Gainesville.
They say the cause of death is still undetermined but do not believe it was the result of foul play.
TRENDING: Marion County firefighters rescue two people after crash on US 441
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.