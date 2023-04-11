Lake Shore Hospital Authority members expect demolition plans for Bedoya building by next month

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Plans for what to do with the old Lake Shore Hospital in Lake City are moving ahead.

Authority board members Monday night learned that they should expect demolition plans for the Bedoya building by this time next month.

They also learned that contract negotiations are making progress with emergency medical physicians to use the former women’s center.

Board members directed staff to make sure the company will be responsible to maintain all medical equipment that comes with the facility.

