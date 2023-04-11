Marion County deputies searching for missing 77-year-old

Deputies are looking for 77-year-old Eric Huey
Deputies are looking for 77-year-old Eric Huey(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon they are searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing.

Deputies say Eric Huey, 77, was last seen Monday night while leaving his home. He was seen wearing an orange shirt with the word “Micanopy” written on it, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Investigators say Huey drives a 2012 gray Toyota Tacoma with the license plate “EHUEY”.

Huey wears glasses and is legally deaf, and deputies say he shows signs of mental deterioration.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Huey’s location to call 911.

