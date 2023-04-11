Marion County firefighters rescue two people after crash on US 441

The SUV collided with a semi-truck on West Highway 318 and north 441 near Citra around 3:30 Monday afternoon.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County firefighters pulled out a driver who was trapped in their vehicle after a crash on US 441.

The SUV collided with a semi-truck on West Highway 318 and north 441 near Citra around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

The crash trapped the driver and passenger of the SUV inside their vehicle.

Firefighters were able to rescue both people.

The driver was trauma alerted to the hospital, and the passenger was also taken to a local hospital.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

