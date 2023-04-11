NCFL wine company collabs with UF on new sparkling wine collection

ISLAND GROVE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Island Grove Wine Company, located right outside of Hawthorne, released four new wines.

The collection includes three Moscatos and one Sangria.

The Island Grove team worked with the University of Florida’s Food Science and Human Nutrition Department, on a study that showed what taste testers would prefer for levels of carbonation.

The new sparkling wine is available at Whole Foods and on its website.

The Island Grove Wine Company was founded in 2010.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.