New details into triple-murder investigation in Ocklawaha

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released more details about the murders of three teenagers in Ocklawaha.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
16-year-old Layla Silvernail, 16-year-old Camille Quarles and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were shot and killed on March 30th.

They were planning on committing robberies with the three murder suspects: 12-year-old Christopher Atkins, 16-year-old Tahj Brewton and 17-year-old Robert Robinson.

Reports released by MCSO revealed Robinson told detectives Layla made a wrong turn. While she was making a U-turn, she was allegedly shot by Brewton.

Layla crashed into a dumpster. She was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. According to witnesses, someone got out of the car, got into the drivers seat, and sped away.

The next day, the unidentified male victim’s body was found lying in a ditch. He was reported missing and his identity was confirmed by his father. Brewton allegedly shot the male victim too.

On April 1st, detectives found Layla’s car partially submerged in a pond. Camille’s dead body was inside the trunk.

Sheriff Billy Woods said digital evidence proved Camille was voluntarily in the trunk of the car, as it was something she apparently did often.

According to the documents, Atkins told detectives he was forced to shoot Camille, if not his family would be killed. Sheriff Woods said Atkins and Robinson both shot her.

Robinson told detectives they shot her because “she was going to snitch on us all.”

“They probably felt that if they just let her live, at some point she would tell,” said Woods.

Atkins and Robinson were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center for questioning.

“What is sad is you look at these individuals and you don’t see...they know the decision in which they made or the consequences for that decision,” said Woods.

Brewton was checked into the Marion County Jail for charges prior to the murder investigation.

