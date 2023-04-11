Ocala Police arrested a non US citizen after a chase in a stolen semi-truck

OPD arrested a non-US citizen after they stole a semi-truck and a chase on foot.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police arrested a man after they say he stole a semi-truck and led them on a chase yesterday.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Alain Marti-rosell on grand theft charges.

They say Marti-rosell is not a US citizen.

Officers found the stolen truck driving through the Berkshire Oaks Plaza, just a couple of miles away from where it was reported stolen.

After officers caught up with him, Marti-rosell ran from the vehicle but was then stopped by a K-9 officer.

