Palatka man indicted for murdering pregnant woman after 7-year investigation spanning three counties

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s officials announced the indictment of a Palatka man charged of murdering, burning, and burying a pregnant woman in 2015.

Deputies say Lorenzo Hudson, 42, is responsible for murdering Shaquierra Pinckney, 22. Pinckney was a mother of two, and she was four months pregnant with a third child.

Pinckney was last seen at her parent’s home on Aug. 30, 2015. She left her two children at the house.

Two days later, on Sept. 1, a missing persons report was filed for Pinckney.

In what Putnam County Sheriff Homer DeLoach called an act of “divine intervention”, two days later, mortuary workers at Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery found Pinckney’s body buried.

Investigators say Pinckney’s body was burned beyond recognition, with recognizable tattoos being the only thing to link the body to Pinckney.

22-year-old Shaquierra Pinckney was found burned beyond recognition at Gethsemane Baptist Church cemetery (PCSO)

Days later, Pinckney’s car was found at an abandoned Flagler Estates property in St. Johns County.

“This was a complicated case with several jurisdictions handling different parts of the case,” Sheriff DeLoach said. “We had a missing person in Daytona Beach, then we discovered Ms. Pinckney’s remains in a remote cemetery here in Putnam, then her vehicle was found in St. Johns County. Despite attempts by the suspect to confuse detectives, we were determined to find justice for Ms. Pinckney, her unborn child and her family.”

The case remained unsolved for seven years. On Monday, April 4, 2023, a grand jury announced that Lorenzo Hudson would be indicted on charges of first-degree murder.

Investigators say that Pinckney frequently visited a popular adult website, which deputies believe Hudson used to solicit sex.

Hudson was admitted to the Putnam County jail more than 15 times for various charges, including resisting arrest, marijuana charges, burglary, and battery.

Deputies say Hudson was always a primary suspect in the murder of Pinckney, and recent developments in technology helped to indict Hudson.

Hudson was sent to the Florida Department of Corrections in 2018, where he is currently staying, on charges of burglary, grand theft, and fraud.

He was set to be released in December 2023, but now, he’s facing charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and 2nd degree felony use of a dead body.

It is currently undecided if Hudson will be moved from the Department of Corrections. Deputies say he may be moved back to Putnam County jail for booking.

No trial dates have been set at this point.

