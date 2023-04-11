Reckless driver on I-75 strikes ASO deputy’s vehicle, reckless driver dies and injures deputy

The woman was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where she later died.
The woman was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where she later died.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and an Alachua County Sheriff’s office deputy is injured after a crash in Alachua County.

According to FHP, the deputy was responding to a reckless vehicle report on I-75, south of exit 390 Monday night around 10:20 p.m.

This is when the reckless vehicle swerved to the right and struck the deputy’s left rear passenger door.

TRENDING: 14-year-old still alive after 40-foot fall into quarry in Williston

Both vehicles traveled onto the West shoulder with the deputy’s car rolling over.

The driver of the reckless vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where she later died.

The deputy was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

City leaders respond after Rep. Clemons files bill to transfer control of GRU to state
14-year-old still alive after 40-foot fall into quarry in Williston
Commissioner Chestnut voices her concerns over accountability.
City leaders respond after Rep. Clemons files bill to transfer control of GRU to state
Authority board members Monday night learned that they should expect demolition plans for the...
Lake Shore Hospital Authority members expect demolition plans for Bedoya building by next month