Reckless driver on I-75 strikes ASO deputy’s vehicle, reckless driver dies and injures deputy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and an Alachua County Sheriff’s office deputy is injured after a crash in Alachua County.

According to FHP, the deputy was responding to a reckless vehicle report on I-75, south of exit 390 Monday night around 10:20 p.m.

This is when the reckless vehicle swerved to the right and struck the deputy’s left rear passenger door.

Both vehicles traveled onto the West shoulder with the deputy’s car rolling over.

The driver of the reckless vehicle, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital where she later died.

The deputy was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

