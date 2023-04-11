Silver alert cancelled after Marion County deputies locate missing man

Deputies are looking for 77-year-old Eric Huey
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Eric Huey, 77, has been found safe and is back at home. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office thanked all who shared information and helped to locate Huey.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon they are searching for a 77-year-old man who went missing.

Deputies say Eric Huey, 77, was last seen Monday night while leaving his home. He was seen wearing an orange shirt with the word “Micanopy” written on it, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Investigators say Huey drives a 2012 gray Toyota Tacoma with the license plate “EHUEY”.

Huey wears glasses and is legally deaf, and deputies say he shows signs of mental deterioration.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Huey’s location to call 911.

