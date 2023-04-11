State Senate to take up measure aimed at holding partisan school-board elections

The Senate Rules Committee approved the proposal aimed at holding partisan school-board elections in Florida, positioning it to go to the full Senate.
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - After the House passed the idea last month, the Senate could be ready to take up a proposal aimed at holding partisan school-board elections in Florida.

The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday approved the proposal, positioning it to go to the full Senate. Historically, school-board candidates ran with partisan labels, but voters in 1998 passed a constitutional amendment to shift to non-partisan races.

The proposal would ask voters in 2024 to approve moving back to partisan elections. Senate sponsor Joe Gruters says holding partisan elections will provide more transparency for voters.

According to Sen. Gruters, “All of these races are partisan now. What we are doing is we are pulling the bag off of people’s heads, allowing people to have full knowledge of where people stand.”

The change would need voter approval because it would amend the Constitution.

