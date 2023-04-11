Sixteen-year-old involved in Ocklawaha murders, was with family in Lake County when found

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tahj Brewton, 16, one of the three shooters involved in the Ocklawaha triple homicide, and the last to be found, was moved to the Marion County Jail from a juvenile detention center Tuesday morning.

Records show Brewton was previously wanted for robbery, car jacking, and aggravated assault before the murders of Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and an unidentified 17 year old boy.

Documents show he was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor on January 30 before investigators say he cut it off on March 2.

Deputies found the device about 50 yards from his home in Silver Springs Shores.

Brewton was found Sunday staying with family in Lake County after Sheriff’s deputies followed a car associated with him before Lake County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrest.

The investigation included collaboration by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Forces.

“I didn’t do anything, it’s my men and women, in my office. They’re hard workers from day one, working hard. All I did was sit with them to ensure that they got the tools that they needed and that they had no roadblocks. That’s my job.”

Prosecutors have not filed charges against any of the children involved nor have they decided whether or not to charge them as adults for the murders.

A state attorney’s representative would not give a timeline for that decision.

