Sixteen-year-old involved in Ocklawaha murders, was with family in Lake County when found

Brewton was found Sunday staying with family in Lake County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tahj Brewton, 16, one of the three shooters involved in the Ocklawaha triple homicide, and the last to be found, was moved to the Marion County Jail from a juvenile detention center Tuesday morning.

Records show Brewton was previously wanted for robbery, car jacking, and aggravated assault before the murders of Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and an unidentified 17 year old boy.

Documents show he was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor on January 30 before investigators say he cut it off on March 2.

Deputies found the device about 50 yards from his home in Silver Springs Shores.

Brewton was found Sunday staying with family in Lake County after Sheriff’s deputies followed a car associated with him before Lake County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrest.

The investigation included collaboration by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Forces.

“I didn’t do anything, it’s my men and women, in my office. They’re hard workers from day one, working hard. All I did was sit with them to ensure that they got the tools that they needed and that they had no roadblocks. That’s my job.”

Sheriff Billy Woods, Marion County Sheriff's Office

Prosecutors have not filed charges against any of the children involved nor have they decided whether or not to charge them as adults for the murders.

A state attorney’s representative would not give a timeline for that decision.

TRENDING STORY: Reckless driver on I-75 strikes ASO deputy’s vehicle, reckless driver dies and injures deputy

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Alachua County school board members discuss the fate of magnet programs
Palatka man indicted for murdering pregnant woman after 7-year investigation spanning three counties
School board members during a workshop on April 11, 2023
Alachua County school board members discuss the fate of magnet programs
Marion County deputies searching for missing 77-year-old
New details into triple-murder investigation in Ocklawaha