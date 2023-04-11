Teen murder suspect transferred to Marion County Jail

He is being held without bond on multiple charges, including robbery, car jacking and...
He is being held without bond on multiple charges, including robbery, car jacking and aggravated assault.(TAHJ BREWTON)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the three boys accused in the murder of three teens in the Forest Lakes Park area of Ocklawaha was transferred from the juvenile detention center and is now in the Marion County Jail.

Tahj Brewton,16, was booked just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He is being held without bond on multiple charges, including robbery, car jacking and aggravated assault.

Records show Brewton was wanted on those charges prior to the Ocklawaha murders.

Documents show he was placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor on January 30th.

Investigators say he cut off the monitor on March 2nd.

Deputies found the device about 50 yards from his home in Silver Springs Shores.

RELATED: Fifth Judicial State Attorney’s office debates on charging three murder suspects as adults

