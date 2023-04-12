12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
By WCJB Staff and WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB/WALA) - Two Union County girls are safe at home after deputies say they drove nearly 400 miles to meet with someone they met online.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for Jade Gregory, 12, and Khloe Larsen, 14. Before going missing, they were last seen April 5.

Deputies at the time said they may be heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana via the interstate.

RELATED: Missing 12, 14-year-old girls found safe in Alabama

On April 6, investigators announced that the two were found safely in Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

Union County Sheriff’s deputies say that the Gregory stole her dad’s car, and started driving to Louisiana with Larsen.

The two girls were stopped before they reached their destination, with law enforcement stopping the two in Alabama.

Investigators say the two were driving to meet someone they met online. The FBI is now trying to find who the two were going to meet.

