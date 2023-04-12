Alachua County firefighters put out house fire, rescue dogs from home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue units put out a house fire on Southeast 27th Street Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze, which ACFR officials say was an electrical fire, took over the roof of the 1,500 square foot home in Gainesville.

The roof of the house is destroyed, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported during the burn, and the tenants of the house were not inside when the fire started.

Multiple dogs were inside of the house, and were taken out by firefighters. The dogs are unharmed.

The fire took approximately 3 hours to extinguish. Fire rescue officials say a strong headwind made it difficult to put the fire out.

Fire rescue officials announced the temporary closure of Southeast 27th Street at 3:54 p.m.

