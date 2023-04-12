Artists become one with nature at 6th annual Santa Fe ‘Plein Air’ Paint-out event

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -18 artists from North Central Florida are putting their art skills on display while becoming one with nature.

The artists met at the ‘Rum Island Springs County Park’ bright and early for the 6th annual Santa Fe Springs ‘Plein Air’ paint-out event.

Plein air is the act of painting outdoors. Tina Corbett, the owner of Lanza Gallery and Art Supplies, said the idea started as a hobby with friends

“We’ve always been a bunch of friends that went out and painted together out in nature,” said Corbett. In High Springs, Gainesville, Newberry, or wherever we felt like going that week. It was a real comradery so, it grew from there.”

The event is not new for some artists, but for others like Simone Spade, it’s a first-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I’ve been an artist my whole life but I’m new to plein air,” said Spade. I started about a year ago and I started doing oil painting specifically. So I was very excited when I met Tina and found out doing this event so, it’s a lot of fun.”

Since this is a 3-day event, artists have until Friday to complete their artwork. They’ll be at the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park tomorrow and O’leno State Park on Friday at 9 a.m. Spectators are invited to come watch for a $4-$5 entrance fee to the park.

Besides showcasing their talents, they’re raising money for a High Springs organization. 10% of artwork proceeds will go to the Howard T. Odum Florida Springs Institute, to help preserve Florida Springs.

“Hopefully, we are hoping the area stays the same for us to enjoy and others to enjoy for years to come”, says Corbett.

When their artwork is done, it will be on display for sale here at the gallery from April 15th to May 20th.

