Columbia County Report: New gunfire detection tech could improve police response time for $80,000 yearly

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Police Department are both receiving new gunshot detection technology.

Law enforcement officials say the tech, known as the “Flock System”, uses microphones to detect the sound of gunshots, and cameras to photograph license plates near the gunshots.

The microphones and cameras will be installed in a two square-mile area in Lake City, with specific locations being decided by the Flock Safety company.

Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler says the agencies will be able to share any information gathered through the systems with national databases.

According to Butler, the systems will not be constantly recording, and only law enforcement will be able to access the databases.

When asked about privacy concerns, Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said the systems would only be on public roads, where toll booths, tag readers, and cameras already reside.

“We’ve gotta have a way of identifying people and keeping people accountable.” Hunter told TV20.

“You know, look at technology now. You’ve got a cellphone, at the end of the month, does it say, ‘here’s the most frequented place you went? How was it going by Starbucks, or how was it when you were at the grocery store? What was your experience?’ They’re tracking us anyway.”

Hunter says the system will help save lives, notifying police and deputies of shootings earlier, getting help for victims quicker.

“It sends an alert out to law enforcement so that we’re not waiting on a 911 call,” Hunter said.

“In some areas of the county, we may not get that call for 10-15 minutes. By that time, you know, folks are gone, but if we can get there in a more timely manner, we may be able to help get some of those cases resolved.”

Chief Butler said the tech will cost Lake City about $80,000 a year. Columbia County will pay additional costs for their system.

Butler also said the location of the gunshot detectors will be decided by the company selling the systems.

Law enforcement officials say the tech will be installed and functional in three months, with areas around city and county borders being prioritized.

