Columbia County Schools superintendent gets approval to ask state for exemption for the free meal program

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The free meal program for students in Columbia County will be different this summer.

Columbia County Schools superintendent Lex Carswell got approval from the school board Tuesday night to ask the state for an exemption for the program this year.

The district will still provide summer meals at 13 schools for 28 days, but not the 35 days required by state law.

Carswell says meals are usually served the extra seven days at other locations in the county, but those sites will not be operating this summer.

