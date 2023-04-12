County leaders approve development of pedestrian safety master plan

The county will work together with the city of Gainesville and UF leaders to develop the plan for the entire county
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county commissioners are moving towards improving pedestrian safety in the county.

It comes in the wake of several incidents that have hurt or killed pedestrians and bicyclists in the county.

The county voted to approve an inter-local agreement with the City of Gainesville and the University of Florida to develop a master plan for pedestrian safety.

County leaders—along with city and UF leaders--will now begin looking for a contractor to help develop the plan.

The plan will cover all cities and unincorporated areas within Alachua County to improve infrastructure and safety.

“It’s not necessarily something that happens at any one individual location,” said the county’s transportation planning manager, Chris Dawson. “Things like a lack of infrastructure at all, the wrong infrastructure in the wrong place, bad lighting can be an issue. Those are all issues that are out there and what we’re going to do is look for those things and where we can come up with specific projects to mitigate them.”

Dawson spoke about whether construction on University Avenue in Gainesville could be a model for the rest of the county.

“I don’t know that we would necessarily look at it as a model,” said Chris Dawson, “I’m hoping that whatever construction happens along University Avenue is going to be consistent with the kinds of things that come out of this. I think the idea more for this pedestrian bicycle plan is looking at what changes we’d make to infrastructure going forward, not necessarily what’s in place now.”

The total cost of developing the plan is $100 thousand and county, city, and UF leaders agreed to split the cost 40-40-20, respectively.

“We’re gonna look to identify what kind of network features we have out there today,” said Dawson, “bicycle and pedestrian features. We’re going to look at what kinds of policies we can put in place to enhance that network, and we’re going to look for, generally, a prioritization of projects in the future that we can fund through any means necessary.”

Dawson said he hopes development of the plan will be complete by the end of 2023.

