Crash in Marion County kills bicyclist

A bicyclist has died after a car hit them in Marion County Tuesday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist has died after a car hit them in Marion County Tuesday night.

According to FHP troopers, a car traveling west on Northeast 35th Street did not see the cyclist traveling in the same direction.

The front of the car collided with the cyclist.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the cyclist is unknown at this time.

