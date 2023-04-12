Florida House set to vote on measure banning minors from attending drag shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - One day after the Senate passed its version of the bill, a House panel Wednesday approved a measure aimed at preventing children from seeing drag shows.

The measure would prevent children from being admitted to an “adult live performance” and could lead to venues facing penalties for violations. While the proposal doesn’t specifically single out drag shows, it comes after Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration took steps such as filing a complaint against the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel for hosting a “Drag Queen Christmas” event in December, alleging minors were allowed to see the show.

The complaint seeks to have the hotel’s liquor license revoked. Also, other Republican-led states have targeted children going to drag shows. State Representative Randy Fine is the bill sponsor.

According to Rep. Fine, “In the state of Florida, what we are saying in this bill is keep it away from children. That’s all this bill does.”

Opponents of the legislation, including State Representative Angie Nixon, argue parents should be able to make decisions about whether children attend events.

“People can love who they want to love. People can dress how the heck they want to dress. But I am some deviant parent? Are you kidding me? That is absurd,” said Rep. Nixon.

The House measure has one more committee stop before it can be considered by the full chamber. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 28 to 12, along party lines Tuesday, to pass its bill.

