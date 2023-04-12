Gainesville Police officers say two back-to-back shootings are related

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say two back-to-back shootings happening Monday and Tuesday are connected.

The statement comes after three straight days of shootings in Gainesville.

On Sunday, two shootings nearby Simons Nightclub left four injured.

On Monday, a drive-by shooting left a Gainesville teen injured. Officers confirmed the victim and the shooter knew each other.

On Tuesday, Officers arrested Jacquez Hill, 18, and Terrex Thagard, 19, for a shooting near Northeast 23rd Street.

The shooting victim told officers he was walking when people inside a white car started shooting at him.

Soon after, police found a white sedan stopped in the middle of the road, with Hill and Thagard found close by.

Hill was the owner of the car. Officers found a handgun and ski mask nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Only suspects from Tuesday’s shootings have been arrested.

