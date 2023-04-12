Gators gear up for Orange & Blue Game

For first-time starters, the intra-squad scrimmage is an opportunity to show advancement
Admission to the game is free and action starts at 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the Gator football team, there is one more sleep until game day. And although Thursday’s Orange & Blue Game is only an intra-squad scrimmage, it definitely counts for the players.

After a full month of spring practice, the Gators finally get to play in front of crowd. Florida is coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, which means you’ll be watching a lot of new starters under second year head coach Billy Napier. It’ll be fun to see Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III duel for the quarterback job. But all of the Gators have something to gain in this experience.

“I feel like it’s a big opportunity for all of the guys, as a lot of us weren’t able to see the field last year. So I feel like it’s a big opportunity to show our talents to the world and show how far we’ve come since last year,” said tight end Arlis Boardingham.

“I think we definitely have a point to prove because last year, we didn’t play to our potential,” said defensive lineman Desmond Watson. “So I feel like this year is everybody playing to our full potential.”

Admission to the game is free and kickoff is at 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Gators gear up for Orange & Blue Game
Karson Lindsey is this week's TV20 Scholar Athlete
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Karson Lindsey (North Marion)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Karson Lindsey (North Marion)
Florida earns 10th win of the seasxon
UF lacrosse team rips Liberty in mid-week matchup, 16-7