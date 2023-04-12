Gators gear up for Orange & Blue Game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the Gator football team, there is one more sleep until game day. And although Thursday’s Orange & Blue Game is only an intra-squad scrimmage, it definitely counts for the players.

After a full month of spring practice, the Gators finally get to play in front of crowd. Florida is coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, which means you’ll be watching a lot of new starters under second year head coach Billy Napier. It’ll be fun to see Graham Mertz and Jack Miller III duel for the quarterback job. But all of the Gators have something to gain in this experience.

“I feel like it’s a big opportunity for all of the guys, as a lot of us weren’t able to see the field last year. So I feel like it’s a big opportunity to show our talents to the world and show how far we’ve come since last year,” said tight end Arlis Boardingham.

“I think we definitely have a point to prove because last year, we didn’t play to our potential,” said defensive lineman Desmond Watson. “So I feel like this year is everybody playing to our full potential.”

Admission to the game is free and kickoff is at 7:30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will feature four quarters, a 15-minute halftime and a running clock with the exception of the last four minutes of each half. The clock will also stop for penalties, change of possession and scores.

