Gators rally to top Seminoles, 5-3 for 21st win in the last 25 meetings

Ryan Slater goes six innings, throws only 62 pitches and keeps the Gators afloat, allowing two earned runs
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No matter the setting or early-to-mid inning deficit, the UF baseball team simply has Florida State’s number. The Gators came through once again on Tuesday night at Condron Ballpark.

No. 3 Florida rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth, the last three coming on a go-ahead home run by Ty Evans, completing a comeback from down 3-0 as Florida prevailed, 5-3 for its 21st win in the last 25 meetings against FSU head-to-head. The victory gives the Gators (28-6) a 2-0 lead in the season series, coupled with their 9-5 comeback win over FSU in Tallahassee back on March 21.

Ryan Slater started for the Gators and lasted six innings, and allowed two earned runs on 62 pitches. Nonetheless, FSU led, 3-0 after a two-run double by James Tibbs in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Florida got on the board when Josh Rivera singled home Michael Robertson. It was Rivera’s 47th RBI of the season, which ties him for the most on the team.

Down 3-1 to start the eighth, the Gators pulled to within 3-2 on a throwing error, setting the stage for Evans’ heroics. Evans was in a 4-for-28 slump before launching his fourth homer of the season, and his first since March 7.

The Seminoles dropped to 13-19 and fell for the 13th time in their last 14 games. The two teams play their season series finale May 2 in Jacksonville. Florida remains at home this week to host another rival, Georgia, Friday through Sunday.

Florida Victorious launches as UF's lead NIL partner
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to players during a time out in the final minutes...
Gainesville High School, Monday
Branford softball team survives nine-inning thriller to beat GHS, 4-1, improves to 15-2 overall
