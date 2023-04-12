Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency announces he doesn’t plan to run for re-election

HAWTHORNW, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime Mayor and city commissioner Matt Surrency announced on social media that he does not plan to run for re-election as the mayor of Hawthorne.

Surrency first won a seat on the City Commission in 2009, and eventually served as mayor for ten years.

He still offers a message of optimism to those who will still serve.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist charged after leading Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on chase

“I hope that you see that we can accomplish so many things together. We agree on so many things, but people want to divide us instead of unite us”, said Surrency.

In 2019, Surrency was named the Florida Municipal Official of the year by the Florida League of Cities.

He did not say why he is stepping down, but thanked family members for their patience with his busy schedule over the years.

Mayor Matt Surrency’s full address can be found on his Facebook page:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.