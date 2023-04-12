High school lacrosse: Buchholz girls fall to Creekside in district semis, 19-12

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Trailing 14-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Buchholz girls lacrosse team rallied on Tuesday against Creekside in the semifinals of the Class 2A-District 3 tournament at Citizens Field. Buchholz struck for five straight goal to cut the deficit to 14-11 before falling to the Knights, 19-12.

The loss likely ends the season for the Bobcats, who drop to 8-8. Creekside (8-8) advances to face top seed Bartram Trail in the district title game.

In girls 1A-District 4 semifinal action, top seed Oak Hall routed GHS, 20-2. The Eagles (10-4) move on to pay Menendez, a 15-2 winner over Santa Fe.

In boys Class 1A-District 3, Oak Hall took care of Tocoi Creek, 19-0. The Eagles reach 16-1 and will host Trinity Catholic in Thursday’s district finals. The Celtics (13-3) held off Menendez, 9-7.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.