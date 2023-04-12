‘It’s very suspicious’: Detectives investigate after body is found in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Columbia County Sheriffs Office are investigating after a body was found beside a roadway near Osceola National Forest on Tuesday.

“At this time it’s very suspicious and we will investigate and see if we find an outcome for it,” shared CCSO Sheriff Mark Hunter.

Sheriff Hunter said a resident found the body near Northeast Gumswamp Road and West of Northeast Range Road at around 3 p.m.

Although details are limited, officials suspect foul play is involved. Sheriff Hunter said detectives are working to identify the individual.

“These things happen and it’s not just here in Lake City, in Columbia County. We have a lot of things happening around our tri-county area and across the state. It’s sad that these things happen,” shared Sheriff Hunter. “But that’s what we’re here for. We’re going try to do our best to get the solved.”

Detectives are working with forensics and the State Attorney’s Office on this case.

“Anytime you have loss of life like this it’s tough to deal with.” shared Sheriff Hunter. “These guys push through and they do, they want to do a good job and find out who did this so we can hold those people accountable.”

However detectives believe it is an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

