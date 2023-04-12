Motorcyclist charged after leading Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on chase

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle driver was arrested in Marion County after he led them on a chase through traffic.

Deputies arrested Matthew Price, 32, on charges of fleeing and eluding after an incident last Friday.

Deputies say Price’s motorcycle did not have a license plate, and a deputy attempted to pull him over.

But instead, Price led the deputy through traffic on southwest College road.

Price was finally stopped at the intersection of 17th street.

The full video can be seen on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

