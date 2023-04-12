One person in the hospital after camper overturns on I-75 in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 were closed after a camper overturned in Marion County.

According to FHP troopers, around 5:30 Tuesday evening, a Toyota Highlander truck, pulling a camper overturned blocking the middle and left lanes a few miles north of the US 27 exit.

They say one person was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

TRENDING: Motorcyclist charged after leading Marion County Sheriff’s deputy on chase

After over 3 hours, the lanes were re-opened.

Troopers are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

