Paige’s Kitchen: Sesame Spinach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a new way to try spinach, then please give this recipe a try. We have beautiful greens in north central Florida so check out your local farmer’s market. If the spinach is fresh from a local farmer give the leaves a good soaking to make sure you get all the dirt off. Paige prefers prefer baby spinach so that it doesn’t need to be chopped. If you are using mature-full leaf spinach, make sure you trim the leaves and chop. This recipe packs a lot of flavors. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. low-sodium soy sauce

1 tsp. rice vinegar

1/2 tsp. granulated sugar

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 lb. fresh baby spinach, washed (2-8 oz bags)

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, for pan

Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and red pepper flakes. Add a thin layer of olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add spinach and cook until bright green and wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Use tongs to transfer spinach to the bowl with sauce and toss to coat. Let cool for 5 minutes, then taste and adjust seasonings to your taste.

