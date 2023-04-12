Putnam deputies find bull roaming on resident’s lawn

POMONA PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a homeowner who found a bull in their lawn Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say residents at Pomona Park have called several times about the bull in the past week.

He was most recently spotted on a lawn near Greenville Road and U.S. Highway 17 in Pomona Park.

Deputies are asking the bull’s owner or anyone who knows the owner to call the sheriff’s office and ask for agriculture deputy Wernick.

