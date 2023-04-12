Putnam deputies find bull roaming on resident’s lawn

One homeowner was shocked to find a bull in their front lawn
One homeowner was shocked to find a bull in their front lawn(PCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMONA PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a homeowner who found a bull in their lawn Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say residents at Pomona Park have called several times about the bull in the past week.

He was most recently spotted on a lawn near Greenville Road and U.S. Highway 17 in Pomona Park.

TRENDING: 12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says

Deputies are asking the bull’s owner or anyone who knows the owner to call the sheriff’s office and ask for agriculture deputy Wernick.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide

Latest News

Saint Francis Catholic Academy students remodel well-known community member’s home in Gainesville
Saint Francis Catholic Academy students remodel well-known community member’s home in Gainesville
Saint Francis Catholic Academy students remodel well-known community member’s home in Gainesville
Two people arrested for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST