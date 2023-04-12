Saint Francis Catholic Academy students remodel well-known community member’s home in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “A big part of service is being able to help others who can’t help themselves,” that is the thought behind 15 Saint Francis Catholic Academy students dedicating their spring break to helping an important member of the community.

“You know for kids to do that for anyone is huge,” said Hilary Hynes who worked at Alachua County Animal Services for more than 20 years and was part of TV20′s Morning Edition, showcasing adoptable pets.

Hynes’ leg was amputated after an injury and she’s been recovering in a rehab facility in Gainesville since 2021.

Recently, she bought an old condo in northwest Gainesville that hasn’t been renovated in more than 40 years and isn’t accessible.

Saint Francis students are volunteering to fix the problem. “So, we are redoing the floors, adding new paint, and installing more accessible options like wider doors for the wheelchair and a ramp in the front,” said 10th grader, Landon Turley.

Along with more accessibility, the students are updating the vintage look of the condo and adding a special element for Hilary’s furry friends.

“It’s 1983 carpet. They are picking all that up and giving me vinyl plank flooring, which will be great for my two little puppies to come home to. Also, they are making the backyard puppy-proof for me. So, I cannot wait to have my puppies back” said Hynes.

Most of the students are a part of the Saint Francis Junior Civitan club where they prioritize service in their everyday life including spring break. “This woman has done a lot for our community and we’d like to give back that way and it feels good,” said student, William Collett.

Students say they still need funds to cover the cost of remodeling.

Hilary hopes to be moved in by the end of the month “It’s exciting! I get little urges of excitement. I haven’t been home since September 2021 and to be home, that’s huge!

Students thank Keller Williams, Marc Spiwak from Advisors Mortgage, Total Service, and Sherwin Williams.

If you want to donate, CLICK HERE.

