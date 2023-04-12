Students from around north central Florida recognized as Sunshine State Scholars

Two students from Alachua County high schools, and four students in Marion County are set to be honored by the state for their STEM achievements.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two students from Alachua County high schools are set to be honored by the state for their STEM achievements.

Abigail Dagins, of Eastside Highschool, and Melissa Li of Buchholz High are Alachua County representatives to the Sunshine State Scholars program.

The two students, along with scholars from across the state, will meet in Orlando to talk to state leaders, attend workshops, and network with colleges and universities.

TRENDING: Saint Francis Catholic Academy students remodel well-known community member’s home in Gainesville

Dagins and Li have both been awarded for the work they do in their respective fields, with Dagins being recognized for her research on reducing pollution using mealworms and other organisms, and Li being awarded in various STEM contests.

In Marion County Jullian Hollis, Olivia Bittinger, Devi Sharma, Rishit Shaquib, and Caleb Lombardo are all being recognized.

The Sunshine State Scholars will be meeting on April 13 and 14.

