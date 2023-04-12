TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Karson Lindsey (North Marion)

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Marion’s Karson Lindsey equips himself with a team first mentality. A two-way baseball player setting the tone on the mound and at the plate. It starts with his response to a win or loss.

Lindsey said, “Personal losses don’t mean anything to me really...I think the team winning is a bigger win than anything else. As a colt, stay first class and be respectful, have fun, and enjoy the journey.”

Colts head baseball coach Dale Hall said, “He is a great teammate. Our guys really enjoy him doing what he does on a day by day basis. He’s not a guy who is going to be yelling or screaming, and A guy that will lead by example.”

Lindsey transferred from Trinity Catholic to North Marion for his senior year and has made an instant impact. He threw a no-hitter and hit a two-run homer in a 13-zip win over Santa Fe in Class 4A, but his most memorable moment is when South Georgia State called him to play at the next level.

Lindsey said, “It was the greatest phone call I ever gotten in my life...Ever since then I have fallen in love with it...The coaches are amazing, personable, and they are competing right now in JUCO baseball.”

Lindsey has a 3.9 GPA and will major in sports management. When his baseball career ends. He’ll return the favor by molding the young minds of the next generation.

Lindsey said, “I think I want to have that impact that they have had on my life. That is why I want to go into sports management and to be a coach.”

Lindsey reminds himself that asking for assistance from others is his ultimate strength.

“My teammates help me. My classmates help me. If I am ever struggling in a class. I know I can always go to them and ask them for help. I could not do it alone”, said Lindsey.

Karson Lindsey. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

